FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms to come this afternoon
From the First Alert Storm Center. (Source: WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow | June 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 10:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast late Wednesday afternoon as yet another upper air disturbance moves overhead. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather remains in place through Wednesday night. 

The local area experienced a number of severe thunder storms Wednesday morning producing a number of downed trees and sporadic damage and debris. While a portion of the metro area was under a Tornado Warning Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service will have to send a storm survey crew to examine the damage to determine if it was a result of a tornado or straight line winds. 

In the afternoon, one or two storms could have the potential of producing damaging winds. We can’t totally rule out a stray tornado, but the threat for wind damage would be the main concern albeit a low threat. 

First Alert Storm Center

Periods of heavy rain could result in some localized street flooding so be mindful of that for the evening drive. Even after Wednesday evening storms push through we still have another 24-hours of more off and on thunderstorms. 

Yet another wave of thunderstorms is set to arrive for Thursday morning’s drive. Once again we have a low-end threat for localized street flooding and maybe one or two strong to severe storms. 

First Alert Storm Center (Source: WAFB)

Finally the series of storm systems will begin to exit the region Thursday evening. A strong plume of Saharan dust is expected to move over the Gulf Coast states beginning Friday. This may limit rain chances some and provide colorful sunrises and sunsets for a few days.  he dust could also result in poor air quality especially for those with breathing conditions. The dust will last into the start of the weekend. 

By Sunday a more typical summer time weather pattern is forecast to set up.  Expect hot and humid conditions with pop-up showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon hours.  This pattern continues for a majority of next week.

First Alert Storm Center (Source: WAFB)

