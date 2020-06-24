Do I really need to wear a mask? Health officials say ‘yes’

Dr. Guidry: You need layers of protection. You need the mask, you need to keep your distance and you need to avoid large crowds. To show you what’s happened through all of these events, when we first started seeing COVID, we saw a lot of the infection around and we started seeing it get to the vulnerable population in nursing homes. And then, with the governor’s order, we got people to stay home and we saw the virus slowly stop infecting people because they weren’t going out and about, because they weren’t taking risks and we saw the numbers coming down. Then we started opening up with the phases and people don’t think the virus is that much to worry about and so they’re not doing the things that they need to do. So, these myths are what’s driving misinformation and not taking this virus seriously. This virus is coming back and laughing at us saying, ‘I was just waiting for you to let up. I’m here and I’m going to start infecting again.’ And it’s going to start in young people and then it’s going to get over to the vulnerable population. We know how it plays out because witnessed it all through the Spring.