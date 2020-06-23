5 tips for choosing a safe summer camp for your kids amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Louisiana is still in Phase 2 of reopening, summer camp options for kids may be limited. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips on how you can select the safest camp for your children this summer.
Regardless of pandemic-related issues, you want to know your kid will spend his or her day at a trustworthy camp.
The American Camp Association accredits camps if they meet a set of national standards. You can search for an accredited camp in your area using the Find a Camp option here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts out a list of suggestions for ways in which camp administrators can help protect campers, staff, and communities, as well as prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Before deciding on a camp, review the suggested health guidelines so you can have a better understanding of safety expectations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, touring a summer camp may be difficult, so ask your friends or family members if they know anything about the business.
Don’t be afraid to ask the camp administration for a list of references or previous campers you can contact.
Ask about the camp’s first aid or medical procedures should your child become sick or injured during camp activities.
Also, ask about any changes in their procedures or protocols the campers and administration may follow because of the coronavirus.
If you think you’ve found the right camp for your children, carefully review any details in the contracts or cancellation policies. This includes inquiring about any deposit or additional fees in the camp membership.
If you do not see any policies written on the camp’s website or in a contract, call or email the administration.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.