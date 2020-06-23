Some restaurants in Baton Rouge closing temporarily due to lack of staff

By Lester Duhé | June 23, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Baton Rouge area restaurants are temporarily shutting down... but it’s not for the reason you might think.

It’s not because employees have tested positive for COVID-19, it’s because the restaurants don’t have enough staff to fill a shift. Some of those employees say they’re making more through unemployment benefits than they would at work.

