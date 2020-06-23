Red, Rock & Blue softball tournament to raise money for La. military charities set for this weekend

By Jacques Doucet | June 23, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 5:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red, Rock & Blue, a softball tournament to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Louisiana military charities, is happening the weekend of June 26-28.

More than 80 teams have registered for the slow-pitch softball tournament.

There will be a special event Friday night at BREC’s Oak Villa facility. Former LSU and Southern stars from different sports will play softball games against each other for charity.

LSU Commitments:

  • Patrick Queen
  • Daniel Cabrera
  • Josh Smith
  • Mikie Mahtook 
  • Jared Poche 
  • Antoine Duplantis
  • Chris Reid
  • Raph Rhymes
  • Anthony Ranaudo
  • Leon Landry
  • Austin Bain
  • Christian LaCouture
  • Harry Coleman
  • Marcus Randall
  • Nick Brossette
  • Garrett Brumfield
  • Justin Vincent
  • Rohan Davey
  • Bennie Brazell

Southern Jaguars 2003 Black National Championship Attendees:

  • Quincy Richard - QB
  • Ezra Landry - Kick Returner
  • Alfred Ard - WR
  • Chris Davis - WR
  • James Vernon - WR
  • Gabe Lafrance - Safety
  • Adam Nelson - WR
  • Tori Ingram - WR
  • Darwin Pittman - WR
  • Emile Bryant - WR
  • Daryl Hurst - LB
  • Ahmad Trudeau - DB
  • Danny Morris - Strength Coach

Southern Baseball Greats of 2000s:

  • Frazier Hall, C/1B - Angels (16 Round)
  • Fernando Puebla, SS - Devil Rays (27 Round)
  • Antoin Gray, 3B - White Sox (25 Round)
  • Kevin Vital 1B - Astros (18 Round)
  • James Hall - Devil Rays (2004-2009)
  • Damien Ursin - Reds (10 Round)
  • Darren Clark - Mets (2006-2009)
  • Brandon Mason - 3-time SWAC champion and biggest noise talker in the River Parishes

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at BREC’s Oak Villa off Oak Villa Boulevard. Admission is free, with pictures and autographs. Bring lawn chairs to ensure yourself a seat.

It’ll be a great time for an awesome cause.

