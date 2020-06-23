Red, Rock & Blue softball tournament to raise money for La. military charities set for this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red, Rock & Blue, a softball tournament to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Louisiana military charities, is happening the weekend of June 26-28.
More than 80 teams have registered for the slow-pitch softball tournament.
There will be a special event Friday night at BREC’s Oak Villa facility. Former LSU and Southern stars from different sports will play softball games against each other for charity.
LSU Commitments:
- Patrick Queen
- Daniel Cabrera
- Josh Smith
- Mikie Mahtook
- Jared Poche
- Antoine Duplantis
- Chris Reid
- Raph Rhymes
- Anthony Ranaudo
- Leon Landry
- Austin Bain
- Christian LaCouture
- Harry Coleman
- Marcus Randall
- Nick Brossette
- Garrett Brumfield
- Justin Vincent
- Rohan Davey
- Bennie Brazell
Southern Jaguars 2003 Black National Championship Attendees:
- Quincy Richard - QB
- Ezra Landry - Kick Returner
- Alfred Ard - WR
- Chris Davis - WR
- James Vernon - WR
- Gabe Lafrance - Safety
- Adam Nelson - WR
- Tori Ingram - WR
- Darwin Pittman - WR
- Emile Bryant - WR
- Daryl Hurst - LB
- Ahmad Trudeau - DB
- Danny Morris - Strength Coach
Southern Baseball Greats of 2000s:
- Frazier Hall, C/1B - Angels (16 Round)
- Fernando Puebla, SS - Devil Rays (27 Round)
- Antoin Gray, 3B - White Sox (25 Round)
- Kevin Vital 1B - Astros (18 Round)
- James Hall - Devil Rays (2004-2009)
- Damien Ursin - Reds (10 Round)
- Darren Clark - Mets (2006-2009)
- Brandon Mason - 3-time SWAC champion and biggest noise talker in the River Parishes
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at BREC’s Oak Villa off Oak Villa Boulevard. Admission is free, with pictures and autographs. Bring lawn chairs to ensure yourself a seat.
It’ll be a great time for an awesome cause.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.