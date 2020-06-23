Rain and storms to continue over next 3 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While no one particular day will be a washout, rain and t-storms will be likely over the next three days.
The Weather Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for flash flooding from now into Thursday, June 25. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from now into Thursday morning.
Rain activity will come in waves with the next wave arriving late this afternoon. Showers and t-storms will become widespread, but also look to be slow movers. That could result in a minimal threat for some localized street flooding.
We should experience a lull in rain activity overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A large mid-level disturbance will move into south Louisiana Wednesday, June 24, once again causing widespread showers and t-storms. High-resolution, short-range models are in very good agreement on bringing a band of showers and t-storms through the local area around 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A few strong storms could be embedded within this band of storms and could cause some isolated damaging winds. Once again heavy rain will be a potential issue leading to another small threat for localized street flooding.
Weather models suggest that we could see our next likely rain chance early Thursday morning as the storm system begins to depart the local area. Rain chances will decrease to close out the week, but they won’t be 0%.
By next week rain chances will be more typical with scattered mainly afternoon pop-up showers and t-storms. Afternoon highs will return to the low 90°s as we move into July.
