Petition to recall EBR board member, Connie Bernard, has been filed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A petition to recall East Baton Rouge School Board member, Connie Bernard, has officially been filed.
This comes after four of her fellow board members called on her to resign because of a video that appeared to show her shopping for clothing during a debate about whether or not to rename Lee High School.
Thirty-three percent of people in Bernard’s district would need to sign the recall petition within the next three months for it to have effect.
