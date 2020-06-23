Fred’s in Tigerland hosting drive-thru COVID-19 screenings for Baton Rouge-area college students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two healthcare companies, Relief Telemed and Neighborhood Health, have partnered with Fred’s bar in Tigerland to offer drive-thru COVID-19 screenings to college students and employees who work at other Tigerland bars.
Organizers say the testing will only screen for active infections. The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 in the parking lot of Fred’s in Tigerland.
The screenings will be open to all college students; however, students must bring a valid college ID and be 18 years and older.
Organizers say students must pre-register ahead of time due to limited space and time. You can pre-register by clicking here. No walk-up screenings will be allowed. All those interested in being screened must speak with a virtual doctor first.
Students will need to bring a valid government-issued ID, a health insurance card, and a valid college ID to the testing site. Organizers say if a student does not have health insurance, testing can be provided at no cost.
When students arrive at the testing site, organizers ask them to remain in their cars through the duration of the test. A nasal swab test will be administered to students in their cars.
Results of the COVID-19 test will be emailed to students within two to four days.
Fred’s in Tigerland will provide all logistical support, Neighborhood Health will provide onsite healthcare providers, and Relief Telemed will provide onsite nursing staff and the technology to operate a testing facility.
“With an increasing number of younger adults testing positive for the virus, we wanted to bring together partners who could offer large scale testing to as many college-aged students as possible.”, says Vishal Vasanji, Co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed.
“Through our Relief Telemed platform, we have become the leading provider of onsite COVID testing solutions to employers and schools. Tigerland is an integral piece of the college community in Baton Rouge, and we wanted to do something to keep that community safe,” Vasanji said.
Fred’s in Tigerland is located at 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
