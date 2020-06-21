FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain this afternoon

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tues., June 23 - More rain this afternoon
June 23, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 7:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much quieter start this morning on First Alert Doppler radar but still, umbrellas will be necessary later today! 

In the meantime, it’s a dry morning commute and rather steamy with temperatures in the low/mid 70°s. 

We’re still expecting numerous showers and storms today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a low-end (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather.

We’re expecting an 80% coverage this afternoon and a high in the mid/upper 80°s prior to the wet weather. 

Overnight, scattered rain continues off and on, as lows dip to the lower 70°s.

Tomorrow, more rain and storms and a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs topping out Wednesday at 83°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.