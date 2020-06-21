FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much quieter start this morning on First Alert Doppler radar but still, umbrellas will be necessary later today!
In the meantime, it’s a dry morning commute and rather steamy with temperatures in the low/mid 70°s.
We’re still expecting numerous showers and storms today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a low-end (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather.
We’re expecting an 80% coverage this afternoon and a high in the mid/upper 80°s prior to the wet weather.
Overnight, scattered rain continues off and on, as lows dip to the lower 70°s.
Tomorrow, more rain and storms and a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs topping out Wednesday at 83°.
