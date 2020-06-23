Families using social media to stay connected with loved ones in nursing homes during pandemic

“Feelings don’t have an age, so a feeling has no idea what age a person is, so it doesn’t matter how old we are. We all feel in the same way, so staying connected and knowing that the people living in our community are such a valuable resource. They have great things to share and they have life experiences. If we take time to tap into that, we can make a difference for them, but also for ourselves,” said Shannon Ragusa, who specializes in geriatric counseling at Baton Rouge General.