Domonique Davis prepares for year two at LSU

“I’m not going to say it went exactly as I wanted it to. Everyone wants to have an amazing year their freshman year, they want to come from high school and go off. But it was definitely a learning experience. I call it a ‘feel around year’. I feel like my game has grown from my senior year to now. I learned a lot from our older players and coaches. It was a learning year, how I learned to balance school and basketball,” Domonique Davis said. “I’m really excited to see how this next year goes because I’ve already learned everything and felt everything and it’s my second year, so I know how to approach it better.”