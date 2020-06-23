5 dead, 6 injured in crash in Avoyelles Parish

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Five people are dead and six more were injured following a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 29 in Cottonport on Monday, June 22.
According to Louisiana State Police, Derrick D. Kyle Jr., 21, of Cottonport, was traveling northbound on Hwy 29. For reasons still under investigation, Kyle Jr. crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a van head-on. After the head-on collision, which left both of these vehicles disabled on the highway, a car heading southbound struck the van.
Kyle Jr. and his passenger, identified as Jada D. Cook, 20, of Marksville, sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger in Kyle Jr.'s vehicle, identified as a juvenile, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver and three adult passengers in the van sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Three additional adult passengers in the van sustained fatal injuries. They are identified as Steven Freeman, 60, of Ville Platte, Jacoby L. Mayes, 50, of Eunice, and Hayward Petre Jr., 55, of Ville Platte.
The driver in the southbound car sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation, including the use of seatbelts.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.