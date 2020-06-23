Christina’s restaurant temporarily shutting down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christina’s, one of Baton Rouge’s best-known restaurants, is temporarily closing due to a lack of workers.
Managing partner Michael Boudreaux blames the shortage of workers on a large amount of money people are receiving in unemployment benefits.
”We don’t have enough staff to operate,” he said.
The restaurant will temporarily close starting at noon Saturday, June 27. Boudreaux says he hopes the restaurant will be able to reopen soon.
Christina’s, which opened in 1994 on St. Charles Street, is frequented by people from every walk of life from lawyers and judges to blue-collar workers and college students.
Named after the late Christina Bannister, the restaurant is known for its homecooked meals including lasagna, fried chicken, and chicken-fried steak. After Bannister’s death in 2015, her relatives briefly operated the restaurant until it was purchased by Juban’s Restaurant Group.
