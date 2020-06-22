27-year-old man dies in crash on Greenwell Springs Road, mayor says

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say one man is dead after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Friday, June 19.
Central Mayor David Barrow says Central police officers and other emergency crews responded to the 21200 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Lakes Avenue around 9:06 p.m. Friday.
The crash happened when Jesse Curtis McKenzie, 27 was driving northbound on Greenwell Springs Road in his pickup truck when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed over the southbound lanes and flipped into a ditch, according to Barrow.
Investigators say McKenzie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck. McKenzie sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology samples were obtained from McKenzie for analysis.
Barrow says this is the second fatal crash along Greenwell Springs Road in the last month.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.