WANTED: Man accused of shooting victim in parking lot of Rickochet Billiards

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Rickochet Billiards in Prairieville.
The sheriff’s office says on Sunday, June 21, deputies with APSO responded to a local hospital about a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was treated and later released. Deputies learned the shooting happened earlier in the evening in the parking lot of Rickochet Billiards on Airline Highway.
Officials say Travis Landry, 35, also known as “Chess”, got into an argument with another person in the parking lot and shot that person.
Landry is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Landry is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636. Those with info can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.