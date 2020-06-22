Some Tangipahoa Parish businesses close for coronavirus deep cleaning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Several businesses in the Hammond area have closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
The businesses, mostly restaurants, announced over the weekend they would be closed for deep cleaning.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce plans about moving towards Phase 3 of coronavirus recovery.
Meantime, larger cities in Louisiana – like New Orleans and Baton Rouge – have seen recent cluster spikes.
Here are some of the closures in Tangipahoa Parish based on facebook posts.
Edwards is expected to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference on Monday after many families dined at restaurants to celebrate Father’s Day.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.