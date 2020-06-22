Small businesses struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic could see relief in July

Grants for small businesses struggling due to pandemic could start seeing help as soon as July
By WAFB Staff | June 22, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 6:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic could start seeing help as early as July.

The state treasurer says those grants will come from $300 million in federal funding. It’s part of a larger pot of money, which will mostly go towards filling state budget shortfalls, however, lawmakers in Louisiana set aside part of the money for small business grants.

“So I hear you loud and clear. As a small business person and somebody who has had an effect. Our business has been affected by this virus, so I know there’s a lot of people out there,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.

Schroder told lawmakers he hopes to have distributed all of the assistance over a few months.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.