Small businesses struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic could see relief in July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic could start seeing help as early as July.
The state treasurer says those grants will come from $300 million in federal funding. It’s part of a larger pot of money, which will mostly go towards filling state budget shortfalls, however, lawmakers in Louisiana set aside part of the money for small business grants.
“So I hear you loud and clear. As a small business person and somebody who has had an effect. Our business has been affected by this virus, so I know there’s a lot of people out there,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
Schroder told lawmakers he hopes to have distributed all of the assistance over a few months.
