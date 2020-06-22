LSU Police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect accused of device fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of access device fraud.
Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on his left arm, with one tattoo on his wrist that appears to be a large “M,” similar to the Monster energy drink logo.
The suspect was last seen traveling in what investigators believe is an older model silver Subaru Outback.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call LSU Police at 225-578-3231.
