Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 response Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 22.
The news conference comes just days before Gov. Edwards’ executive order for Phase Two of reopening is set to expire Friday, June 26.
As of right now, it is unclear if the state will move into Phase Three of reopening or if Phase Two will be extended.
WAFB will carry the governor’s news conference live on air and on all of its streaming platforms.
