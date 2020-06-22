FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas back in the picture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like our early summer wet weather pattern is beginning. After yesterday’s rain, we’re already seeing some activity on First Alert Doppler radar this Monday morning.
Be alert to the potential of wet, slick streets not only for your morning commute but the evening drive, as well. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of SE LA and SW MS under a low-end risk for severe weather today.
Overnight, a few scattered showers may linger. Lows will dip down to 74°.
Tomorrow, more rain and storms ahead, at least an 80% coverage, and a high of 88°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.