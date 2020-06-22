FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy week ahead

The other thing we will continue to track through the week will be a significant plume of Saharan dust that’s moving through the Caribbean as of Tuesday afternoon and expected to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast and southeastern states by late in the week. We may see some of the dust impact the Baton Rouge local area as soon as late Wednesday, but the greatest concentrations are currently expected from Friday into Saturday. While Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic is a regular occurrence, some reports out of the Caribbean are indicating this is the most significant plume some areas have seen in decades.