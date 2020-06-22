EBR Parish School System asking for public input on renaming of Lee High

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is dedicated to ensuring every child receives a high-quality education in an inclusive, equitable, and enriching learning environment. Guided by our organization’s core mission, we stand by our families and our students in this fight to eradicate oppression and racism. At the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020, the East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously approved a resolution to change the name of Lee High School. This is a pivotal time in our nation; one that will undoubtedly be taught in history classes for generations to come.”