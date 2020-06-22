DOTD selects consultant for I-10 widening project in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) say they have selected a consultant to advise them on a project to widen a portion of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area.
The project will widen I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/I-12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to DOTD officials.
Officials have selected Huval and Associates Inc. has been selected as the Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) consultant for the project. The firm will help DOTD with designing the project.
DOTD will have a separate contractor for the pre-construction phase.
“By using funding and delivery processes that have not been utilized in the past, this administration has advanced long-standing infrastructure projects across the state,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “Moving the much needed I-10 improvement project to this stage is a testament to the teamwork needed by the state, local and federal officials that must be on board to get things completed.”
”This department continues to address the infrastructure needs of Louisiana, which is evident through the continuous innovative delivery processes that have been utilized,” said Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In the Capital Region alone, we have made significant progress on both the I-10 Widening Project and the Comite River Diversion Project by utilizing this CMAR process. Support from state and local officials, as well as our federal partners, is crucial if we hope to continue delivering major projects such as this, the state’s first urban interstate redevelopment. I would like to thank Senators Ward, Price, Fields, and Foil, as well as Representatives Jordan, Selders, and McKnight for their continuous input. This is an example of what can be accomplished with a collaborative effort by the community and local leaders.”
The successful bidder for this project will be responsible for the construction of the following:.
• Freeway widening by the addition of one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to College Drive and one travel lane to the eastbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to east of the I-10/I-12 split on I-10. 10 and one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Acadian Thruway to Washington St.
• Modifications to interchanges at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road, Acadian Thruway, and College Drive, as well as the replacement of the Nairn Drive overpass
• Associated work, which may include noise barriers, interstate lighting, guide signs, traffic signals, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations
• Roundabouts at Terrace Avenue and Braddock Street, the Washington Street interchange, and Dalrymple Drive at East Lakeshore Drive
• Utility coordination, as necessary
• Maintenance of traffic in a congested and confined urban freeway environment
• Context sensitive solutions and community connections
”Traffic issues throughout the Baton Rouge region have long plagued residents, commuters, and travelers passing through the area,” said Senator Rick Ward, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works. “This widening project is a huge victory for our weary drivers. I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor, DOTD, and my colleagues in the legislature and community as we work to find more solutions such as this to increase capacity, decrease delays, and improve safety on our roadways.”
A contract execution for pre-construction services is anticipated no later than January 2021.
