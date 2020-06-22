DOTD selects consultant for I-10 widening project in Baton Rouge area

”This department continues to address the infrastructure needs of Louisiana, which is evident through the continuous innovative delivery processes that have been utilized,” said Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In the Capital Region alone, we have made significant progress on both the I-10 Widening Project and the Comite River Diversion Project by utilizing this CMAR process. Support from state and local officials, as well as our federal partners, is crucial if we hope to continue delivering major projects such as this, the state’s first urban interstate redevelopment. I would like to thank Senators Ward, Price, Fields, and Foil, as well as Representatives Jordan, Selders, and McKnight for their continuous input. This is an example of what can be accomplished with a collaborative effort by the community and local leaders.”