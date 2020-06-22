Daycare worker arrested after allegedly throwing child onto sleeping mat because he wouldn’t go down for nap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker at a daycare in Baton Rouge has been arrested and charged for allegedly injuring a 1-year-old child.
The arrest report states on May 28, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to a home on Glenwood Drive about an alleged assault that happened in the 500 block of Rapides Street. The caller reported to officers that on the previous day, his 1-year-old son was injured by his caregiver while at daycare.
The father claims the worker, identified as Palestine Denise Banks, 51, threw his son down onto his sleeping mat multiple times after the child would not go down for a nap. The father claims the son suffered from lacerations and bruises on his lips and gums, as well as torn tissue between his upper lip and gums.
On June 2, investigators were able to review video footage from the daycare, which reportedly showed Banks approach the child, grab him by his arms and legs, and throw him onto the sleeping mat twice. The video also reportedly shows the child’s nose bleeding, and Banks wiping the blood off the child.
Banks was arrested June 22 and charged with cruelty to juveniles.
