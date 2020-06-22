BRFD once again achieves Class 1 rating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has once again received a Class 1 rating, meaning homeowners will continue to pay the lowest possible premiums for their insurance.
Class 1 is the highest possible rating awarded to fire departments by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana. The mayor’s office says BRFD is one of only ten department in the state to achieve this rating. Back in 1980, BRFD became the first department in the country to receive a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Service Office, and the department has retained that rating for the last 40 years.
Every fire department in the country must undergo the rating process every five years. Things like training, communication, manpower, response times, and continuing education are analyzed in order to determine a department’s rating.
“Our fire department personnel continue to be the best of the best,” Chief Ed Smith said. “They deserve much of the credit for the professionalism they bring to the citizens of Baton Rouge day in and day out. I am honored to lead such a fine group of men and women.”
Chief Smith thanks Baton Rouge Water Company, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and the metro council for their support.
“Training, manpower, and equipment all play a part in the rating, and the mayor and council have consistently supported the fire department as it strives to maintain its Class 1 rating,” Chief Smith said.
“We are fortunate to live in a community with one of the top fire departments in the country. The Class 1 rating protects the life and safety of our Baton Rouge firefighters and residents,” said Mayor Broome.
