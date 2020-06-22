BRAC hopes to create space for more conversations about minorities in business community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), Adam Knapp, says there’s more work that can be done to attract new business to certain parts of the community.
He also says based on data BRAC collected, only 20% of leadership positions in various organizations across the region are held by people of color. Knapp says everyone plays a role in addressing some of these issues and part of the way forward, he believes, is creating more space for difficult conversations in the workplace.
“If we don’t create the openness for that dialogue, it won’t occur, and so what we’re trying to do as our organization is to create the space and encourage the space for that conversation and trying to give the businesses tools to understand how to do that,” Knapp said.
BRAC plans to work with business leaders to get those conversations up and running. More information about how businesses can get involved can be accessed by contacting BRAC.
