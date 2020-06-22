Bakers for Black Lives raising money to create opportunities for people of color

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bakers for Black Lives is a collaboration of bakers committed to supporting people and organizations that are working towards creating equitable opportunities for communities of color.
The organization’s goal is to raise $10,000 to directly support organizations focusing on youth empowerment and education, criminal justice reform, food security, and other pressing causes.
To learn more about Bakers for Black Lives, visit their website.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will have the full story tonight on 9News at 5.
