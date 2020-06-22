Baker police searching for missing teen

The Baker Police Department is searching for Hannah Allen, 15. (Source: Baker Police Department)
By Amanda Lindsley | June 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 10:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing teen.

Hannah Allen, 15, was last seen on Monday, June 22 leaving a family residence around 5 p.m. According to family members, her mode of transportation and destination are unknown.

Allen is 5′6, weighs approximately 120 lbs and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Hannah or her whereabouts, please contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

