SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With its quarterfinal win over Newman, the Dunham School finished last season with the program’s deepest run in 15 years.
Many of those pieces have moved on, leading to a 2020 team that, on paper, is young but some of those players grew up fast when having their name called.
Though losing district defensive MVP Rhett Guidry, the defensive line returns more than half of its starters. With Jordan Melara and Patrick Day in the secondary, this unit looks poised to return to its 2019 dominance where it allowed fewer than 12 points in 10 games.
On offense, the Tigers lost two quarterbacks and now have two more battling for the starting job. Both of them are underclassmen.
However, running back Kalante Wilson (No. 22) returns to the backfield. He broke out in his sophomore year, finishing with first-team all-district honors. After adding on some muscle this offseason, his teammates are even more excited to see what’s in store for his junior campaign.
And, while having to make up for lost time and potentially facing a new normal this fall, the Tigers remain hopeful.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.