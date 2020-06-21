Replacing Burrow: Orgeron talks about talent in LSU QB room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The legend of Joe Burrow and his 2019 season will live on forever in Baton Rouge but now it’s time to focus on who’s next to lead the LSU football program.
The favorite to land the starting quarterback gig, of course, is Myles Brennan. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt junior from Long Beach, Miss., has patiently waited behind the Heisman Trophy winner for the last two years.
The other two quarterbacks on the roster are only true freshmen: 6-foot-5, 219-pound Max Johnson from Watkinsville, Ga., and 6-foot-6, 242-pound TJ Finley from Ponchatoula.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recently spoke on the quarterback room and the talent in it.
“First of all, they’ve done a great job,” Orgeron said. Coach Ensminger has done a tremendous job of Zoom meetings, installations. Every time I walk into Coach Ensminger’s office at 8 in the morning, he had all three scholarship quarterbacks. They’re studing on the Zoom meetings. Guys have been very attentive. I’ve asked Coach Ensminger how they’re doing. They’re picking up the offense very well. All three of them - Myles, TJ, and Max. Three outstanding quarterbacks. It’s going to be fun to see them in camp.”
Brennan played in 10 games last season. He was 24-of-40 for 353 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown in 2019 was a 58-yarder to Racey McMath in the 50-7 win over Texas A&M on November 30.
The Tigers lost some depth under center with the indefinite suspension of Peter Parrish in March. The dual-threat quarterback from Phenix City, Ala., redshirted as a freshman in 2019.
