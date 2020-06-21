Pollster suggest 2020 election night could turn into a week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting turnout in Louisiana for 2020 hit a record high, according to JMC Analytics and Polling.
Pollster John Couvillion reported 58,282 voters for the first day, nearly triple the amount in 2016.
However, 48,075 of the votes were mailed in, likely because more people are choosing to stay home because of Covid-19.
Couvillion says this increase of mail-in votes could greatly delay how long it takes to calculate results on election night.
“Just because of the time it takes to go envelope by envelope, opening them up, verify the eligibility, tally them up, etcetera, it’s a much more labor-intensive process than pulling the cartridges out of machines for election day and/or early voting,” said Couvillion.
