Three people killed in fatal crash fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Three people were killed in a fatal crash in Pointe Coupee Parish shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
According to Louisiana State Police the crash claimed the lives of Christopher Soileau, 50, Karen Soileau, 45, and Richard Threeton, 22.
Officials state that Soileau and his two passengers, Karen and Threeton, were traveling westbound on Jack Torres Road in a Ford F-250.
As the Ford approached the intersection of LA Highway 411, Soileau failed to turn left and exited the right side of LA Hwy 411. After exiting the roadway, the Ford struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.
LSP states that due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.
All three occupants sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
This crash remains under investigation.
