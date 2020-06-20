SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 6 for Sportsline Summer Camp 2020 was in Geismar with the Griffins of Dutchtown.
The freshmen who started with head coach Guy Mistretta in 2017, after he replaced Benny Saia, are now seniors.
The Griffins caught a break from the humidity on Tuesday, June 16, as players were getting back into shape.
Mistretta is coming off his best season at Dutchtown, finishing with an 8-2 record. While trying to figure who will be his quarterback in 2020, he said the coaches are excited about their offensive line, which returns three starters, including senior guard Matthew Gallman.
The big guys up front get to block for junior back Dylan Sampson, who had some big-time runs last year. But despite last year’s improvements, the guys in purple and white know the yearly grind of district ball can either make or break their season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.