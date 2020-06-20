Saturday, June 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, June 20, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
LDH has not yet received all hospitalization data. It will update relevant indicators once received. Case, test, and death data are not impacted.
- 49,385 positive cases - increase in 870 cases
- 2,992 deaths - 20 new deaths
- 561 patients in the hospital
- 75 patients on ventilators
- 37,017 patients recovered - no change (recovery numbers only updated on Mondays)
