Saturday, June 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 12:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, June 20, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

LDH has not yet received all hospitalization data. It will update relevant indicators once received. Case, test, and death data are not impacted.

  • 49,385 positive cases - increase in 870 cases
  • 2,992 deaths - 20 new deaths
  • 561 patients in the hospital
  • 75 patients on ventilators
  • 37,017 patients recovered - no change (recovery numbers only updated on Mondays)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.