Report: At least 30 LSU football players are in quarantine due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a report from Sport’s Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger at least 30 LSU football players are in quarantine because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.
No LSU athlete or staff member has required hospitalization, and very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms.
Some of the players have been quarantined after frequenting bars at Tigerland.
