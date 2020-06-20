LSP investigating fatal crash in EBR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man in East Baton Rouge Parish around 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 61 south of LA Highway 964.
According to LSP, Kenneth Cleveland, 52, was traveling northbound on US Hwy. 61 in a Hyundai Santa Fe, when the Hyundai ran off the roadway to the left.
After exiting the roadway, the Hyundai entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert, and then struck a utility pole bordering the roadway.
Officials state that Cleveland was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Cleveland for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
