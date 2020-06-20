FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending wetter next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mainly dry weather we’ve been experiencing lately will last through today.
An Ozone Action Day remains in place as ozone levels are expected to reach Code Orange - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. People with breathing sensitives should try to limit the time they spend outdoors today.
Next week’s forecast looks wet, and that will help with the air quality. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans with dad tomorrow for Father’s Day.
Showers and thunderstorms will remain scattered in nature, so it won’t be a wash out. The best opportunity for rain Sunday looks to be late morning into the early afternoon.
A wet and unsettled weather pattern will occur for a majority of the work week. A trough will be digging south out of Canada triggering off and on showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday.
Wednesday looks to be the wettest day with the greatest potential for heavy rain as well. Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals are expected to average between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts in certain spots.
There doesn’t appear to be a threat for flooding at this time as these rainfall totals will be manageable.
Some drier air will begin to filter into the area by the end of the week limiting rain potential for next weekend.
