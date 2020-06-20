FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is coming back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A wet weather pattern will be beginning to set up on Father’s Day Sunday.
It won’t be a washout so don’t cancel any outdoor plans with dad.
Rain chances Sunday will be around 40% which falls in the scattered category. Rain chances will stay low enough to allow afternoon highs to reach the low 90s.
If you are planning to be outside with dad Sunday be sure to dress accordingly, stay hydrated, and keep an eye to the sky for a potential t-storm.
Rain becomes likely starting Monday and continues off-and-on through Thursday.
Rains will be most widespread and heaviest during the late morning and afternoon hours.
The majority of activity will dissipate by evening and overnight hours.
The elevated rain chances and additional clouds should give the local area some relief from the summer heat.
Rainfall amounts still look to average between 1 to 2 inches over the next 7 days.
A few spots could see locally higher amounts up to 3 inches.
These rainfall amounts appear manageable as they will be spread over a series of days.
Drier weather will re-enter the forecast by the end of the week as a slug of Saharan dust makes the trek from Africa all the way across the Atlantic Ocean into the Gulf Coast region.
This dust will limit shower potential for next weekend, but you might be needing a car wash.
