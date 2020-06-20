BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local serial entrepreneur, Calvin Mills, and community leaders will lead the inaugural Louisiana Suit March to the State Capital on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m.
The event will take place as a sign of solidarity for the peaceful protests taking place across the U.S. against racial injustice.
The Suit March will begin at the Old State Capitol and will end at 900 North Street. Organizers are expecting over 1,000 people to be in attendance.
The event proudly represents a coalition of Black men who lead, educate and serve the Greater Baton Rouge community.
Organizers leading the march came together over the unjust and inequitable treatment of Black people and people of color.
Mayor-President Sharon Broome, Louisiana State Representative Ted James, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, and a representative from Governor John Bel Edward’s Office will be in attendance.
A special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist PJ Morton will close out the event.
