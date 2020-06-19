WATCH LIVE: 2020 Juneteenth activities begin with press conference

1) The Baton Rouge African American Museum is the only cultural and historical museum in the capitol city that highlights African American Achievers. Its mission is to educate the public about the contributions African Americans have made to the growth and development of this country. The museum was founded by the late Sadie Roberts-Joseph who was also the State Juneteenth Director. Her motto was “Culture is the glue that binds a people together. Step back in time and leap into your future.”