WATCH LIVE: 2020 Juneteenth activities begin with press conference

The Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM), Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and State Representative C Denise Marcelle celebrate Juneteenth together in solidarity on June 20th. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in Baton Rouge the three entities that host annual Juneteenth celebrations are unifying in one common effort: The Inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020.
The caravan will allow the community to recognize this dynamic national holiday, observe social distancing and fulfill our mission to bring all Americans together to celebrate our common bond of freedom through the recognition, observance, education and historic preservation of Juneteenth in America.
Standing together in this citywide initiative, The Baton Rouge African American Museum, CADAV, and State Representative C Denise Marcelle are supporting legislation for the formation of Juneteenth as a state holiday, unity and appreciation for diversity in our society, police reform and social justice, voting rights, and economic growth in underserved communities.
1) The Baton Rouge African American Museum is the only cultural and historical museum in the capitol city that highlights African American Achievers. Its mission is to educate the public about the contributions African Americans have made to the growth and development of this country. The museum was founded by the late Sadie Roberts-Joseph who was also the State Juneteenth Director. Her motto was “Culture is the glue that binds a people together. Step back in time and leap into your future.”
2) CADAV’s President, Pat LeDuff says this is an opportunity to unite the three major Juneteenth festivals into one celebration. She looks forward to this collaboration being a first step towards a week-long celebration that will reflect progress in food and mental health access, better education and wages, better streets, economic development, and less police brutality.
3) State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is “excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Baton Rouge African American Museum in the first year following the tragic murder of Civil Rights Activist and museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph. In the current climate of the pandemic and civil unrest, our unified efforts are of particular importance in supporting peace and civil rights.”
The Juneteenth Caravan will line up at 10:30 AM on Saturday June 20th at Memorial Stadium where registered participants will remain with their vehicles for a brief Juneteenth presentation by Judge John Michael Guidry. It will travel throughout the city from 22nd, to North Street, to Gus Young, North Foster, Evangeline, Plank Road, and 72nd Avenue ending at Scenic Hwy.
To join the inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-social-distance-juneteenth-caravan-tickets-108907665760?aff=ebdssbeac. Registration fees begin at $25 for the general public and $100 for elected officials and political candidates. Proceeds will be donated to the Baton Rouge African American Museum.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.