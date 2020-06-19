SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - For the second night in a row on Sportsline Summer Camp, the featured team is a 5A power trying to replace a Warrick Dunn Award finalist at quarterback.
The Zachary Broncos have arguably been the top high school football program in the state over the last five years.
Many programs and coaches would be seriously concerned about the program’s future with the loss of a player like Keilon Brown. The four-year starter for the Broncos totaled five Sportsline Player of the Week trophies, which is a 32-year-old record, and won a pair of state championships. Brown signed with the Memphis Tigers to continue his football career.
Zachary head coach David Brewerton has a reloaded team of great players ready to continue the team’s winning ways. At the top of the receiver depth chart is Chris Hilton, one of the top prospects in the nation at his position.
And, since Brown had been the Broncos’ quarterback since he was 15 years old, there are obvious questions about his replacement. It is Eli Holstein, the JV quarterback who is moving up. He has already received an offer from LSU.
He’s the younger brother of St. Thomas More star Caleb Holstein, who signed with Louisiana Tech.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.