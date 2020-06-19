Southern officially cancels first 2 football games due to COVID-19; revised schedule released

Conferences across the country are beginning to look at a timeline of possibilities if the pandemic isn’t yet until control. The SWAC has its hard deadline, according to Commissioner Charles McClelland. He told ESPN on Friday, June 19 that the conference is preparing to start its football season on Labor Day weekend but has a contingency plan to push it back as late as October 17. He said after the 17th would mean a complete cancellation of fall sports and the 17th is the hard deadline in place if the outlook, in terms of the coronavirus, has not improved.