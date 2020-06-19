LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier invited to the nation’s premier QB competition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 2021 LSU commit, Garrett Nussmeier, received an invite to Elite 11 in Nashville. Elite 11 is the nation’s premier QB competition.
Nussmeier plays for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. Nussmeier’s dad, Doug, played for the New Orleans Saints in the 90′s.
Two players on LSU’s current roster attended the Elite 11 competition, Myles Brennan and TJ Finley.
Twelve of the past 13 quarterbacks to have won the Heisman Trophy attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional.
