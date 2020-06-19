LDH reports 48,515 total COVID-19 cases after removing duplicates and out-of-state residents

“Cases are rising across Louisiana, especially but not solely in the Acadiana, Central and Southwest regions of the state. We are seeing increases in hospitalizations too,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “These increases and decreases do not just happen. They are a direct result of our everyday actions. We did the hard work in flattening the curve early on. We stayed home, wore masks and stayed six feet apart. Thank you to everyone who continues to do so – it is the only way we will get through this.”