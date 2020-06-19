Friday, June 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, June 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
LDH has implemented a new process for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state. In doing so, LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. These have been removed in the updated case count today.
Note: LDH did not release updated case numbers on Thursday, June 18. The change in numbers occurred over a 48 hour time period.
- 48,515 positive cases - decrease in 119 cases
- 2,972 deaths - 22 new deaths
- 561 patients in the hospital - decrease in 18 patients
- 75 patients on ventilators - decrease in 8 patients
- 37,017 patients recovered - no change (recovery numbers only updated on Mondays)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.