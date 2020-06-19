FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day of spring

By Diane Deaton | June 19, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 5:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not quite as cool and a bit more humid for your early Friday out-the-door.

Temperatures in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s, which is still the “norm” for mid-June, but the low/mid 60°s earlier this week were certainly nice! 

An OZONE ACTION DAY has been declared for today – “Code Orange” – unhealthy for sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues, older folks and younger children are encouraged to limit time outside. 

Otherwise, we’re looking a mostly sunny skies today – perhaps not “as” comfortable humidity-wise, a spotty shower or two during the afternoon, a high in the lower 90°s. 

Overnight, mostly clear – a low of 71° and for both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday, only a few isolated to scattered showers (a 20% -30% coverage) and afternoon temperatures winding up in the low/mid 90°s. 

Enjoy the mainly dry weather over the next few days, rain moves in next week!

