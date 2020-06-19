FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Father’s Day weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed another hot and mainly dry June day on Friday with hardly a blip to be found on Doppler Radar through the afternoon.
It stays fair and warm for Friday evening with mainly clear skies overnight.
Saturday’s sunrise will see temperatures in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s around the WAFB region under mainly clear skies.
Fair to partly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon will mean another mainly-dry day with rain chances posted at just 10% for the viewing area.
It will be just a little bit more humid on Saturday afternoon yet still not quite the typical oppressive heat we often deal with in summer. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90°s with a couple of neighborhoods potentially reaching the mid 90°s.
Unfortunately, elevated levels of ozone could be an issue on Saturday: the AQI forecast calls for a Code Orange day, indicating ground-level ozone that could become “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Remember, that was the AQI forecast for Friday afternoon too (prompting the Ozone Action Day).
Fortunately, however, Friday mid-afternoon ozone readings across the region remained below Code Orange thresholds.
With some luck, maybe the Saturday AQI forecast will be a bust too.
Sunday, Father’s Day, looks pretty good too. After a morning start around 70° to lower 70°s across the capital region, highs will reach the low 90°s once again.
If you spend much time outside on Sunday, you may notice another slight uptick in humidity as the region slowly gets back to something more typical for June.
That increased Gulf moisture on Sunday will also serve as fuel for a few afternoon thundershowers setting rain chances at 20% to 30% for Sunday afternoon, which means that the majority of us stay dry for the day.
Bottom line: don’t change any outdoor plans keep your eyes to the skies and check the WAFB App.
After a prolonged run of mainly-dry days, it all changes during the upcoming work week. Gulf moisture will be back in full force and an atmospheric “weakness” over the Lower Mississippi River Valley will spark showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Thursday.
Rain is likely for each of those four days although none of them will be all-day washouts. While we expect a rainy run of days for next week, most of the area can expect rain totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″ over the four days, suggesting no serious flooding concerns.
The outlook for Friday and the following weekend calls for a continuation of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.
The tropics remain quiet and are likely to stay that way through this next seven days or more.
