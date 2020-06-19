Dreams delayed; LSU swimmers hoping for Olympic bid must wait

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU swimmer Nicole Rozier was supposed to be competing at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials this weekend, but those plans were scrapped as COVID-19 continued to spread across the country.
Competing in the event is something Rozier has dreamed about since she was seven. That dream looked to be within reach last year when she made the cut, but now it will have to wait.
“You work the entire year for this one meet and to have that ripped away is rough to say the least,” Rozier said.
Fortunately for Rozier the dream is not dead. The trials were only postponed.
Her original time still stands so she will be able to compete, but staying in the shape she was before COVID-19 shutdowns will be tough.
She has not had any pool time since her season was cut short.
“I’ve been trying to go on runs and like pools are slowly starting to reopen again so I can see starting to do that, but I’ve just been trying to stay active,” Rozier said. “There’s been a lot of YouTube workouts you can just follow in your house so I’ve been doing that because I obviously don’t want to out in the public more than I have to be.”
She is just happy her dream is only delayed, not cancelled, and she will have an opportunity to go for gold in Tokyo.
“I’m going to be a little bit slower probably, but I mean, it’s still worth it to go, to fulfill the dream,” Rozier said.
