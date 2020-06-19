Dawn Collins responds to backlash after supporting white EBR superintendent candidate in nearly racially polarized vote

Poverty does not dictate the success of a child, but there are huge correlations between economic status and ‘accountability results.' How could Towns do better for a district with a student population that’s 80% economically disadvantaged when she hasn’t done better for one with far less challenges? Because she has a degrees from Duke and Vanderbilt? Do you know how many of our own classroom teachers have degrees that are just as great or better? Or would she do better because she hopped around in several high profile jobs in both business and education fields? Why does she hop around so much and what impact does that have on her management style and ability to commit to our children? It’s ok because she’s black? Unfortunately, ‘just because someone looks like us, doesn’t mean they are for us’ - or maybe that’s what you want to say about me even though I previously voted for the stronger black candidates we had earlier in the process. Candidates that were pushed out, not only because the whites didn’t want them but because they were black balled by special interests. If they were the types of blacks they could use, they would’ve gotten the job.