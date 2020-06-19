COVID-19 CLOSURES: Here’s what’s temporarily closing as a precaution to COVID-19 cases linked to area venues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several venues in Baton Rouge announced temporary closures Friday, June 19.
Those closures come as state health officials link potential COVID-19 outbreaks among patrons and employees in those venues, primarily in Tigerland near LSU’s campus.
Louisiana’s health department said Friday, June 19, that officials linked at least 100 cases of COVID-19 to bars near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU).
A cluster of bars near campus called Tigerland is believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak of cases, health officials said.
Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.
The following is a list of business which announced temporary closures.
The Chimes:
Will reopen “as soon as possible”
JL’s Place:
Expected to close for one week.
Reggie’s:
Expected to close for one week.
Uncle Earl’s Bar:
Expected to close beginning Friday, June 19, and reopen Monday, pending further testing among staff.
