COVID-19 CLOSURES: Here’s what’s temporarily closing as a precaution to COVID-19 cases linked to area venues

Uncle Earl's Bar in Baton Rouge is one of several venues to announce temporary closures due to outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to patrons circulating the cities bar scene, specifically Tigerland near LSU. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF | June 19, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 6:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several venues in Baton Rouge announced temporary closures Friday, June 19.

Those closures come as state health officials link potential COVID-19 outbreaks among patrons and employees in those venues, primarily in Tigerland near LSU’s campus.

Louisiana’s health department said Friday, June 19, that officials linked at least 100 cases of COVID-19 to bars near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU).

A cluster of bars near campus called Tigerland is believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak of cases, health officials said.

Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

The following is a list of business which announced temporary closures.

The Chimes:

Will reopen “as soon as possible”

Chimes is temporarily closing its location near Louisiana State University’s north gate as health officials investigate potential outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to bars near campus.
JL’s Place:

Expected to close for one week.

Reggie’s

Expected to close for one week.

Uncle Earl’s Bar:

Expected to close beginning Friday, June 19, and reopen Monday, pending further testing among staff.

Uncle Earl's announced that it will close for the weekend to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the building professionally cleaned.
